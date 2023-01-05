Gout can affect Maori more severely and should be treated seriously - Professor of Medicine

As the holiday season in Aotearoa draws to a close, everyone's jeans are starting to get a little bit tighter due to the season of indulgence.

For some people, overindulgence does not result in a larger waistline but rather the terrible condition of gout.

Rheumatologist and Professor of Medicine, Lisa Stamp said Gout can affect Māori more severely and they should treat it seriously because it can be a sign of more severe problems like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

“If you are having more than two Gout flare-ups in a year you should really be seeing your doctor and looking to start long-term preventative treatment,” said Professor Stamp.

'Gouty Arthritis'

The condition has been described as being incredibly painful, with episodes sometimes starting on the foot, she said

An excessive amount of uric acid that forms chrysalises and is deposited in the joints causes gout, also known as gouty arthritis.

Alcohol, beverages sweetened with fruit sugar, and a diet high in red meats and kaimoana can all contribute to a rise in uric acid.

Professor Stamp said that Gout, which is common with Māori and Pasifika people, is brought on by the kidney's inability to effectively handle the body's uric acid elimination.

“If you’re diagnosed with gout they need to be checked for those associated conditions,” said Professor Stamp.

Avoiding foods that increase uric acid levels in the blood is the main way to prevent gout, and decreasing weight can also help you combat the condition.