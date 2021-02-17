Government to announce lockdown update

The latest Covid update will be officially released by the Ministry of Health at 1pm today.

No new community cases have been picked up overnight, after more than 4000 people cued up for Covid testing yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet with her Cabinet ministers at 3pm.

Then she is expected to advise on the Government's decision at 4.30pm on whether or not the country will remain in lockdown.

The country was forced into lockdown on Sunday after a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe tested positive with a UK variant of the virus.

Contact tracing identified 109 close contacts outside the household. 33 have returned a negative test and 74 results are pending.

The Government still does not know the source of the latest Covid community cases.

There are currently 46 active cases. And a total of 26 people have died in New Zealand from Covid-19.

