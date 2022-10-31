Government backs moratorium on deep sea mining

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who led an eight-year campaign to stop seabed mining in Aotearoa and across the Pacific, is delighted the government has agreed to support a conditional moratorium on deep sea mining in international waters.

The moratorium would be retained until more effective environmental regulations backed by scientific research were discovered and implemented.

Ngarewa-Packer said that the backing from the government meant a lot to Māori.

“We are extremely grateful that Nanaia Mahuta has listened to us and led the charge in this particular decision.”

Ngarewa-Packer said deep sea mining was not safe internationally and domestically.

The prohibition of seabed mining bill is due for its first reading in Parliament next month.

Mining still to start

Ngarewa-Packer said that the best possible outcome would be a moratorium made unconditional on international and domestic sea bed mining or the government supports her member’s bill and forwarded it to the select committee.

“This is this government's nuclear-free moment, protecting our ocean is something they have made a priority”.

However, deep-sea mining is expected in the Pacific shortly, after regulators decided to allow The Metals Company to start mining the seafloor.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) granted permission last month to Nauru Oceans Resources, a subsidiary of The Metals Company, to begin exploratory mining in the Clarion Clipperton Zone between Hawai’i and Mexico.

French Polynesia recently voted for a draft opinion for a temporary ban on seabed mining projects.

Greenpeace Aotearoa has called on world leaders to step in, and put a temporary ban on deep sea mining to protect the ocean.