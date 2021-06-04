Government commits $20m to upgrade Māori boarding schools

A budget announcement of $20 million to Māori boarding schools has been welcomed with relief by the schools.

Māori boarding schools have been the breeding ground of influential Māori leaders in the past - but with many closing their doors and those that remain, with building issues, the funding has come at a crucial time.

Ngāti Kahungunu leaders gathered in Napier today to hear the details about the budget.

But the big announcement was for Māori boarding schools

The funding has been set aside for Hāto Hōhepa, Hāto Paora, Hukarere and Te Aute.

Improving their buildings, halls and chapels, is the main priority.