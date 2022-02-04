Government denies ignoring Māori as concerns are raised over border reopening

The government is denying Māori were not consulted before Thursday's announcement of the five-phase border reopening plan.

Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Mate Urutā says plans to re-open the borders were made without consultation with or consideration for the wellbeing of Māori.

“We understand the importance of people being able to return home, and families being able to reconnect,” says health researcher and lecturer Dr Donna Cormack,

“But we are concerned that in spite of repeated calls from Māori and the strong, clear messages from the Waitangi Tribunal to the government at the end of last year, this announcement fails to consider the disparate impacts and risks for Māori communities.

However, Minister for Crown-Māori Relations Kelvin Davis disputes this. He says the government has been in constant discussions with Māori since March 2020, when Covid-19 first arrived in Aotearoa.

“In fact this week, we met the Pandemic Response Group – [Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Mate Urutā]. We gave them the heads up about the prime minister's announcement that she made yesterday [Thursday]. They were pretty relaxed about that, appreciated the conversations that we’ve been having.

Worked 'closely' with Māori

“Even this week we’ve met with iwi chairs three times. During the height of Delta last year I was meeting with three groups, different groups each week, so there’s been a lot of conversations and we’ve taken onboard a lot of the ideas they’ve come up with.”

Cormack accuses the government’s vaccination rollout of being “racist,” and “inequitable,” and says that is why Māori are not as protected as other population groups.

“In addition, there are already inequities in the roll-out of the paediatric vaccination, meaning that tamariki Māori are much less protected than Pākehā children – currently vaccination rates for Māori tamariki are about half those for the total population.”

“It is frustrating and really worrying that the government is prepared again to move ahead with plans that carry more risk for Māori than for other groups."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the government has been working “very closely” with Māori groups throughout the pandemic response and has considered Māori in the timing of the reopening.

“On the reopening dates, we’ve been very deliberate in choosing to reopen in the time that we have to enable as many people as possible will be eligible for their booster,” she told media today. "In fact 92% by the time we reopen will be eligible for that booster and I encourage everyone to go out and take that opportunity."