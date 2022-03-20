Government drops MIQ for unvaccinated Kiwi travellers

Unvaccinated Kiwi travellers to Aotearoa no longer need to enter MIQ or self-isolate, after the government quietly removed the requirement on Friday evening.

The change came into effect at midnight on Friday.

"The Government has agreed that unvaccinated New Zealand citizens, and those who are eligible to travel to New Zealand do not need to enter MIQ or to self-isolate. This change takes effect from 11.59pm on Friday 18 March.

"This also means that those eligible unvaccinated arrivals who entered MIQ prior to 11.59pm on Friday 18 March will be released from MIQ," a statement on the government's Managed Isolation and Quarantine website reads.

There is, however, a requirement that travellers complete rapid antigen tests in the first few days of their arrival.

"Travellers entering New Zealand will still be required to undertake rapid antigen tests on days 0/1 and 5/6 and report the results. If a traveller tests positive, they will need to undertake a PCR test, and isolate in accordance with the requirements for positive Covid-19 cases."

Minimum vaccination requirements for travel to New Zealand will still apply to non-New Zealand citizens, including permanent residents, unless they have an exemption.