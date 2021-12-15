Government failing on housing - Human Rights Commission

Kiwis have been failed by successive governments when it comes to the human right of housing affordability according to a report from the Human Rights Commission (HRC), which says one in four households are in ‘unaffordable’ accommodation.

Unaffordable housing is defined as people who spend 30% or more of their wages or income on accommodation. In 1988 that was 13% of households but in 2020 it was 30%.

The Measuring Progress report says low home ownership rates and soaring rents are the primary concern. Almost half of renters (45%) are in unaffordable housing, while 23% of owners fit that range.

Above: The number of Kiwis in housing deemed 'unaffordable' has soared since the 1980s - Source: HRC

"Home ownership is one of the main sources of wealth in Aotearoa," the report says. "People who own their own home tend to find housing more affordable, but in recent years it has become increasingly difficult for people to become homeowners. This is particularly true for Māori, Pacific peoples, and younger people."

Ownership has declined since the 1980s, with Māori experiencing among the lowest home ownership rates (45%), just above Middle Eastern, Latin American and African people (38%) and Pasifika peoples at 35%.

Asian and Pākehā New Zealanders have the highest rates of ownership.

Above: House price increases are outstripping wages - Source: HRC

The report reveals Māori home ownership has got progressively worse since the 1940s. In the 1930s Māori actually had higher rates of home ownership than the total population.

Despite government intervention the homeownership dream is getting worse for most not already in the market. Home prices have outpaced wage increases in Tāmaki and Pōneke by double since 2013.

The report reveals the social cost of unaffordability. One in five whānau in unaffordable housing have missed bill payments and say they can't heat what accommodation they do have. And 15% say they postpone doctor’s visits and are going without healthy kai "a lot".

"Having less income after housing costs are met can sometimes prevent people from having other necessities. It can also be a barrier to improving their housing situation, particularly for renters who have less money left over to save for a home of their own," the report’s authors say.

Above: One in four of those in unaffordable housing can't make ends meet - Source: Human Rights Commission

Much of the data sourced for the report came from 2018 Census information but the authors say given house prices have risen sharply, affordability is getting worse, not better.

"This may have impacted further on people’s ability to buy their first home," the report says.