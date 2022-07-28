Government guarding borders from Foot and Mouth Disease

The government is ready to deal with Foot and Mouth Disease if it somehow arrives here, Associate Agriculture and Animal Welfare Minister Meka Whaitiri says.

An outbreak of foot and mouth disease is spreading rapidly through Indonesia and there are concerns it might make its way to this country.

If foot and mouth disease were to come to Aotearoa it is expected to cost the country billions of dollars as the disease and animals are eradicated and cause tens of thousands of people to lose their jobs.

Whaitiri (Rongowhakaata', Ngāti Kahungunu) says the government is monitoring it closely.

“It’s a new outbreak in Indonesia, which they are still working to manage, and we here in New Zealand are adjusting to the risk here of foot and mouth and we continue to work with our Australian counterparts.”

Whaitiri says if it does reach these shores it will have a major social and economic impact, so the key priority is to keep it out of New Zealand.

New Zealand doesn’t have any flights coming in from Indonesia or Bali but Whaitiri said the government has an extensive education campaign planned for all travellers returning to New Zealand, who may have gone through Indonesia.

Whaitiri says a foot and mouth disease task force is ready and is also supplying support on the ground in Indonesia with the management of the disease.

Even though the chance of foot and mouth arriving is considered low-risk Whaitiri says the government has a plan in the background should it get here.