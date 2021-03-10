Government invests to get more rangatahi into jobs

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni today announced an investment in five employment and skills programmes.

Rural communities, local employers and at-risk rangatahi are all to benefit from a $2.96m investment into five employment and skills programmes working with 193 at-risk rangatahi and their whanau.

“Funding for the Tupu-ā-nuku Environmental Workforce Development programme in Taranaki and the Whakatutuki Work Ready programme in Benneydale will help grow skilled local workforces in the conservation sector," says Sepuloni

"He Poutama Rangatahi has helped more than 2,000 rangatahi into employment, education or training to date. Together with programmes like Mana in Mahi, the Government is committed to helping people overcome barriers to employment, and creating more opportunities for them to get into sustainable employment, education or training."

The programmes receiving funding are: