Government invests to get more rangatahi into jobs

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni today announced an investment in five employment and skills programmes.
Rural communities, local employers and at-risk rangatahi are all to benefit from a $2.96m investment into five employment and skills programmes working with 193 at-risk rangatahi and their whanau.
“Funding for the Tupu-ā-nuku Environmental Workforce Development programme in Taranaki and the Whakatutuki Work Ready programme in Benneydale will help grow skilled local workforces in the conservation sector," says Sepuloni
"He Poutama Rangatahi has helped more than 2,000 rangatahi into employment, education or training to date. Together with programmes like Mana in Mahi, the Government is committed to helping people overcome barriers to employment, and creating more opportunities for them to get into sustainable employment, education or training."
The programmes receiving funding are:
- Te Kāhui Maru Trust will receive just over $980,000 for its 17-week Tupu-ā-nuku Environmental Workforce Development training programme in Taranaki. Up to 60 local rangatahi will receive pre-employment training and help the transition into work, self-employment or further education in the conservation or forestry sectors. Extensive wrap-around pastoral care and a kaupapa Māori approach will see participants re-connect to the whenua and their roles as kaitiaki, while receiving support to overcome barriers to employment.
- An investment of nearly $970,000 will enable Te Nehenehenui Māori Committee to deliver its Whakatutuki Work Ready programme to 60 rangatahi from rural areas around Benneydale. The six-month course will provide rangatahi with training and work placements that are underpinned by one-on-one mentoring and pastoral care. Rangatahi will complete industry training on topics including chemical handling, health and safety, vehicle operating, chainsaw use, pest control, track maintenance, and riparian planting.
- The Manawa Ora Rangatahi Life Skills Programme, run by Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Limited, will see up to 60 rangatahi supported into training, employment or education thanks to just over $540,000 of funding. Based in Murupara, this 12-week pre-employment programme uses extended pastoral care and a collaborative approach with local iwi and service providers to deliver training in areas such as work readiness, holistic wellbeing, financial management, resilience, cooking, cleaning, maara kai (horticultural) and hunting-gathering skills, and industry-specific training such as forklift operating, logistics or event planning.
- Thermawise Construction Limited will receive up to $312,800 to help 18 Horowhenua and Manawatū rangatahi to complete Whakapiki Te Kaha Ma Te Kainga Ora: a practical skills and employment programme that encompasses an NCEA Level 3 construction trade skills qualification. Participants will complete hands-on education and training in the Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) industry, working with material used to build affordable, warm, dry and strong housing. The course will focus on building practical experience, fostering connections with participants’ cultural identity, and providing tailored pastoral care.
- Building on earlier success with its Employment Pathways Programme, the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust is receiving nearly $154,000 in additional funding to partner with the Rongomaiwahine Iwi Trust and extend its services to 15 rangatahi in Mahia. This funding boost will enable the Trust to build on progress supported by an earlier $305,000 He Poutama Rangatahi investment announced in September 2019 which has seen 57 rangatahi helped into training, education or employment so far.