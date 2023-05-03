Government issues more funding to remove silt and debris in cyclone-stricken regions

More financial support for cyclone-stricken regions is on its way to help remove silt and debris in Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti regions, including its collection, processing, removal and disposal.

“It’s part of the government’s commitment to help communities, including farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and others recover from the cyclone," Cyclone Recovery Associate Minister Barbara Edmonds says.

“We know it’s important to the regions that the recovery is locally led, supported by the government. Local authorities will administer the funding and be able to decide how best to direct it."

A little over $133 million will be given to Hawke's Bay and $38.8 million to Tai Rāwhiti but "the exact arrangements for funding for whenua Māori" are yet to be confirmed.

Funding for commercial properties will be distributed through grants by local councils.

"Criteria have been set, including that the first $40,000 will be fully funded by the Crown, including any funding already provided through earlier support programmes.

“Funding above that will be cost-shared on a 50:50 basis and capped at $210,000. Work that businesses have already undertaken through their own funding will be able to be counted as part of their 50 per cent contribution,” Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty says.

“We will also continue to work with communities outside of these regions that have been impacted by the Cyclone with the clean-up and recovery process to help them get back on their feet.”