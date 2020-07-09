Government looks for new pathway for Māori mental health & addiction services

Labour MP Peeni Henare talked to Te Ao Mārama about today's politics, including the new kaupapa Māori primary mental health and addiction services being sought by the coalition government.

"The Māori people have been asking for a change in the funding proposal process. So today we've put out a new pathway for Māori services to access funding through the Māori language," Peeni says. "It looks at Māori health practices such as mirimiri, pure and those sorts of things our people are passionate about."

Interim Minister of Health Chris Hipkins supports the idea as well, Peeni says. "Yes, we know Māori have been at the bottom of all statistics for a long time. We, the government, are looking for other pathways to better health for Māori. We're telling him this is the way to go."