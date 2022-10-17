Government not bold enough on agricultural emission reductions - Māori Climate Commissioner

The government has begun consultation on its plan to have farms charged for agricultural emissions by 2025 as part of the He Waka Eke Noa scheme.

The framework aims to reduce agricultural greenhouse emissions and build the agriculture sector’s resilience to climate change.

But Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere-Huata (Ngāti Porou Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whakaue) is not having a bar of it, saying that she can’t see the government being “bold enough”.

“The farming lobby is responsible for about half of our emissions. We are so behind the eight ball in meeting our Paris [Agreement] targets and the Climate Commission has said we have got to reduce the number of dairy cows, beef and sheep – we haven’t even begun.

“It’s a colonial model imported from Britain and it’s time we got rid of it.”



A passionate Donna Awatere-Huata fires away at farming.

Awatere-Huata says a shift back to forestry, using a quarter of available land, could be one of a series of alternatives to farming as she says it could bring about at least $16 billion by 2030.

“It will provide jobs for the rural sector. Apparently, there are more jobs in regenerative forestry.”

She also wants Māori at the table before the “bun fight”.

“I take my hat off to the Māori ministers who came to our aid and said to Stuart Nash and James Shaw: '‘This is going to have a devastating impact on our people. Can you rethink?’

“To the officials like MPI (Ministry for Primary Industries) and Te Uru Rākau (New Zealand Forest Service) – can you guys bring us in a lot earlier so we’re not having to jump over your heads and go to ministers to get a bit of common sense?”