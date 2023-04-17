Government reduces class sizes to raise student success

The government is promising more teachers in the country’s classrooms to cater to reduced class sizes aimed at improving education outcomes.

From 2025, class ratios for Years 4-8 will be reduced from 1:29 to 1:28, which will require an additional 320 teachers across the motu, Education Minister Jan Tinetti says.

“Reducing the number of students in each class will take some pressure off our hard-working teachers and allow them to spend more one-on-one time with each student. It means they can focus on what they do best – teaching our young people the basics well, so they can go on to succeed,” Tinetti said.

“Years 4 to 8 are critical for our kids, with research showing this is often where maths and literacy achievement can begin falling behind. That’s why we are targeting these years with more teaching resources to help turn this around,” Jan Tinetti said.

“I’m not happy with the downward trends we are seeing in maths, reading and writing. More teachers, targeted to where they are most needed, is a practical way we can improve results for our kids."

The 2019 National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement found that, in writing, 63 percent of students were achieving at the expected level in Year 4, dropping to only 35 percent achieving as expected by Year 8. For reading, the corresponding numbers were 63 percent at Year 4, dropping to 56 percent by Year 8.

Teachers want more time

“As a teacher and principal of 27 years, I know that every teacher wishes they could spend more time on each child in their class so we’re working to make that a reality.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Labour has been working towards increasing the number of teachers, with a view to reducing class sizes, since taking office in 2017, including recruitment and retention of new and existing teachers.

“We’re now getting to the position where those recruitment and retention efforts are really starting to show signs of progress and so we’re confident we will be able to recruit an extra 320 teachers.”

Alongside the government’s immediate commitment to reducing class sizes, a ministerial advisory group will also be set up to look at class sizes over the longer term. Tinetti says the group will be tasked with looking at the entire education system including secondary schools.

“It’s really important because I think if we just lean into one part of the system we could be at risk of losing sight elsewhere in the system.”

But National education spokesperson Erica Stanford says today’s announcement shows Labour is out of ideas to fix the declining numeracy and literacy rates.

'Concrete step'

“About half of Kiwi students are already behind by the time they reach Year 8 and half of all students cannot pass a basic literacy test by the time they turn 15.

“Chris Hipkins promised to reduce class sizes during the 2014 election. It beggars belief that it has taken them six years to act on an old policy that fails to address the issues facing our students now.”

NZEI - Te Riu Roa, which is in the middle of protracted negotiations with the Ministry of Education over pay and conditions, has welcomed the reduced class sizes.

“Our members have been campaigning for a reduction in class sizes and improved staffing for many years. It was a key reason for our most recent strike on March 16,” NZEI president Mark Potter says.

He says the reduction in ratios by one student is a small “but concrete step” towards creating classrooms where students can “learn and thrive” but says a 2021 review by NZEI showed the ideal class size is 1:23.

“We will continue to campaign for further decreases and better resourcing in schools, particularly in light of the ministerial advisory group into staffing. We have the evidence to show that smaller classroom sizes will benefit all students in what is an increasingly complex learning environment.”

Further reductions?

Potter is hopeful that after the first reduction in class sizes in 27 years, the advisory group will oversee further reductions, which he describes as urgent.

“As teachers, we know what we need to do to boost student success for all tamariki in years 4-8. Smaller class sizes, more teacher aides and specialist staff to support children with learning needs are all critical. We want to see substantive change being made over time and we are pleased that Minister Tinetti has said today that she wants the advisory group to work fast. We look forward to working closely with the government and ministry through this process.”