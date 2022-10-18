Government relinquishes some Covid-19 powers

The government is winding down the extraordinary powers it used during the emergency phase of the country's Covid-19 response but will retain a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus, acting Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“Today is a significant milestone. The government has been clear that the measures used to contain the spread of Covid-19 need to be proportionate to the risk of the virus, so it’s appropriate to wind down many of the extraordinary powers that are no longer needed,” Chris Hipkins said.

“What was once justified and served our country well should now be removed. With these changes, the legal framework matches the risk."

The Epidemic Notice, a tool available to the government to respond quickly to rapidly evolving situations, has also been revoked, a move away from emergency arrangements towards the long-term management of the virus.

Hipkins says it means the government can now manage the virus with tools such as widened availability of anti-virals, without having to resort to the most restrictive measures.

Fit for purpose?

“Ministers have been reviewing the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 to ensure it is fit for purpose now we’re through the emergency response.

“The government’s plan before the end of the year is to remove the most restrictive powers from the act that are no longer required for the response, while still ensuring we can practically manage the impact of Covid-19," Hipkins said.

The Government will retain an ability to have case isolation periods and mask-wearing requirements and if necessary, requirements on travellers that can be called on if things change and an increased response is needed. But most other measures, including lockdowns, will be removed.

“Under the new plan, if other measures - beyond isolation periods, mask-wearing and traveller requirements - were needed, we would need to pass new legislation to enable these.

“Keeping a basic legal framework provides sufficient time to consult on and design a replacement general pandemic piece of legislation that would set New Zealand in good stead for any future events, rather than having to start from scratch as we had to in 2020.

Core measures key

“When Covid arrived, we had limited legislative tools to respond and new ones had to be created. It is critical that a legacy of this pandemic is a fit-for-purpose piece of pandemic legislation as we have for civil defence and natural disasters,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These core measures remain important, with indications of an upward trend in cases and growing concern about new Omicron subvariants that are driving waves of infection overseas.

“We have seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalisations in the last couple of weeks. This was to be expected, and for now, these tools continue to prove effective in dampening the impact of the virus on the health system and in protecting the most vulnerable."

Also ending on Thursday is the current requirement for travellers flying to New Zealand by air to complete the online New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

Vital tool

Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri said the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) has been a vital tool in supporting the safe re-opening of the borders.

“The NZTD is an integral part of modernising Aotearoa’s border experience and the New Zealand Customs Service is working with border agencies to replace the paper arrival card with the online NZTD system by June 2023."

“Cabinet agreed yesterday to follow health advice and retain the seven-day isolation period for cases and mask-wearing requirements for visitors in certain healthcare settings for the time being,” Hipkins said.

The next review of Covid-19 response measures is expected to be completed by the end of November.