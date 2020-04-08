Government screening policy puts Māori rural areas at risk

Kiwis in isolation could still carry COVID-19, even if they are not showing any symptoms. Ngāti Porou communities are worried that they are at risk as whānau return from overseas.

Checkpoint volunteers throughout the East Coast are speaking out over the protection of their vulnerable communities in rural Aotearoa.

Leading the charge for the Wharekahika-Hicks Bay checkpoint worker Tina Ngata says the new COVID-19 repatriation policy should be 'binned'. Ngata explains the risks, of bringing travellers into rural areas.

"Well I think the policy needs to be binned. I don't understand why we have a policy that operates on trust so that they can return back to these communities who could be still carrying COVID but be asymptomatic."

The Ministry of Health told Te Ao Maori News that currently; all travelers arriving into New Zealand are triaged: that is, there are three things which happen at arrival.



If travelers show symptoms or other risk factors they are placed into a quarantine facility where appropriate health monitoring and infection control procedures are in place.



If they are symptom free and don't have risk factors, but aren't able to satisfy requirements for onward travel- they are placed in a managed isolation facility. These types of facilities are also operating under appropriate health monitoring and infection control procedures because these people have recently arrived back in New Zealand.

Plus, officials work with these individuals to ensure they have appropriate travel and accommodation before they're able to leave the facilities.



If those who meet all 9 of the travel criteria's has been successful, they're able to travel to their normal residence or where they are staying while New Zealand is at Alert Level 4. They are checked on by Police to ensure that they are complying with their obligations.

However, Ngata is not satisfied with the policy because some who have returned from overseas could potential transmit COVID-19 even if they don't know their carrying the symptoms.

"They can live with others who don't have to abide by those same rules can go for instance to the Four Square or go shopping. So long as they don't share the same utensils or keep a 2 metre distance within the house now, there's no way to police or monitor those conditions."

The wider community on the coast continue to man the checkpoints. More than 4000 possible breaches were reported to the police's online reporting system in the first week of the nationwide lockdown.

Māori providers such as Ngāti Porou Hauora say consultation is needed on issues like this.

Ngāti Porou Hauora CEO Rose Kahaki says, "What are the rights of those whānau returning? It's all a fine line and I think it can be ironed out through better communication."