Government secures two million single-dose Janssen vaccines

By Te Ao - Māori News

The single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in New Zealand, as reported by the New Zealand Herald.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Medsafe had given provisional approval to use the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.

“New Zealand secured two million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.

"We bought a portfolio of vaccine options to provide us with flexibility, and the approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine is welcome news."

“The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options,” Hipkins said in a statement.

This comes after 150,000 of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived early, just as supply was running out, on Sunday, July 4.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories