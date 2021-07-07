Government secures two million single-dose Janssen vaccines

The single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in New Zealand, as reported by the New Zealand Herald.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Medsafe had given provisional approval to use the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.

“New Zealand secured two million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.



"We bought a portfolio of vaccine options to provide us with flexibility, and the approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine is welcome news."

“The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options,” Hipkins said in a statement.

This comes after 150,000 of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived early, just as supply was running out, on Sunday, July 4.