Government slashing petrol tax, halving public transport costs amid soaring inflation

The government will drop taxes on petrol by 25 cents a litre and halve public transport costs for the next three months, in an attempt to mitigate soaring energy prices.

The reduction in fuel taxes will take place from 11:59pm tonight, while public transport reductions will begin at the later date of April 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called soaring oil prices resulting from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine a global energy crisis, saying she expects the volatility in crude markets to continue.

"We are in a wicked perfect storm," she told reporters at this evening's post cabinet press conference.

The cost of a litre of petrol in most parts of the country has surged past $3, while the current average price in Australia is $1.84 NZD a litre. Industry analysts say the disparity is mostly down to higher taxes, and a government requirement for retailers to buy a cleaner type of fuel.

The price of petrol has surged past $3 a litre / NZME

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said she’d spoken with fuel company chief executives today, and most were willing to take steps to reduce prices for motorists from midnight; the government would also monitor industry profits she said.

Treasury, the government bookkeeper, estimates the reduced fuel excises will cost about $350 million.

Pūtea will be diverted from the Covid-19 relief fund to make up the shortfall.