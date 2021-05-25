Government speeds up security and spying act review

The government will bring forward the review of the Intelligence and Security Act 2017 that was scheduled to start in September next year.

The review is one result of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain report.

Government's Response Lead Coordination Minister Andrew Little says the review will begin on July 1 this year.

"Families of the shuhada and the wider public will have the opportunity to express their views on issues related to national security and the matters raised by the Royal Commission about the legislation. Any changes to the act resulting from the review will have a full select committee process."

Report's recommendations

The report includes four specific recommendations. They are:

to review all legislation related to the counter-terrorism effort;

require publication of and public submissions on the National Security and Intelligence Priorities and an annual threatscape report;

strengthen the role of Parliament's intelligence and security committee; and

add a reporting requirement for direct access agreements that allow an intelligence and security agency to directly access certain databases.

The review will be conducted by two independent reviewers appointed by the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Justice will be responsible for supporting the review.