Government still investigating source of Covid outbreak

"We have no new community cases, which is good, but we are not out of the woods yet" - that from New Zealand's top health official today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was pleased the mother in the third family in the Papatoetoe Covid cluster had been genomically linked to the other cases. But he said there was still no clear source of the original case. "We still think the original case's mother's work at the airport may have been involved."

There had been a case in a managed isolation hotel in December with a similar genomic identity to these cases - but going for six weeks before any more cases appeared was extremely unlikely.

The director-general also responded to criticism of rule-breakers, who didn't stay in isolation, which meant many people had to be tested as casual contacts.

Covid-19 analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui was today critical of the government for blaming rule-breakers in South Auckland as the reason for the current level 3 lockdown.

Don't point the finger

Taonui said the three-day lockdown was not long enough, as this resulted in further community transmission and now Auckland is back into a seven-day lockdown at alert level 3.

"You need to make sure you check off the majority of transmissions before you move into level 3," Taonui said.

"That's what the government didn't do the first time around. And it's unfortunate that they're pointing the finger at families in South Auckland, and South Aucklanders generally rather than looking in the mirror."

But Bloomfield said health officials were continuing to visit isolated families to see what they needed to stay isolated and to translate where needed.

He noted that of the 1855 people from the school community, all but four had got tested and those four had management plans in isolation.

Expectations clear

All members of the Papatoetoe High School community got three letters from health officials and their expectations were clear, he said.

"We were very clear about our message to the school so 98% got a test before last Monday. It is a large school and it is remarkable to get such good results."

Bloomfield said that was a testament to the school's leadership.

He said the latest community cases provided a salutary reminder about what could happen if people didn't follow advice. He said everybody had not been as rigorous about the Covid-19 rules as they should and said: "If you see someone on a bus with no mask, offer them your spare one."

But he said health officials could not police everyone's behaviour. "We need everyone to do their bit."

Communication improvements

"I would be concerned at a punitive approach for testing or people coming forward."

He said one of the ways the Ministry could strengthen links in the community to make sure they understand what was required and so everything was translated into several languages

Asked whether the ministry needed to change its communication channels to reach younger people, the director-general noted that the ministry now had a dedicated social media team. He pointed out that at this time last year the ministry didn't even have a Facebook page.

But he said he had no plans to sign up to Tiktok himself.

Bloomfield also noted that it was not unknown for students to not pass information or notes on to their parents.

But he emphasised that anyone who has symptoms - particularly muscles aches which is the hallmark symptom of the UK variant, should isolate until and get tested and wait until results were back.

There had been 8880 test results back, reflecting the large number of swabs taken on Sunday after the lockdown began. High numbers were expected to continue as casual contacts of the cluster got tested.

Bloomfield said the most important thing for Aucklanders to do is stay home as much as possible.

And he thanked Aucklanders " who are doing it for the whole country."

He noted that some people were permitted to travel such as those moving house or who had health appointments, and there were some special circumstances exemptions where immediate family could get exemptions for funerals and tangihanga.

Four Covid-19 cases were reported in managed isolation hotels today.