Government told to create new Māori Health Authority

The government has agreed to reform the health and disability system.

That follows the release of the final report of the Health and Disability System Review, which wants a Māori Health Authority to advise on all aspects of Māori health policy and to monitor and report on the performance of the system as it affects Maori.

Health Minister David Clark says the report has made it clear that New Zealand has a good health and disability system, as shown by the outstanding performance of the country’s health services in response to Covid-19.

“But it also confirms our health services and workforce are under considerable stress and our system is complex and fragmented.”

He says the report sets out a path toward a better, more sustainable health system with clear lines of accountability.

“This is particularly important when it comes to improving health outcomes for those most in need including Māori, Pacific people, the disabled and rural communities.”

The review recommends the government creates a new Crown entity, provisionally called Health NZ, focused on operational delivery of health and disability services and financial performance.

Fewer district health boards

Other recommendations include shifting to a greater focus on population health; reducing the number of district health boards from 20 down to eight to 12 within five years, and moving to fully appointed boards; as well as greater integration between primary and community care and hospital/specialist services.

“The Cabinet has accepted the case for reform, and the direction of travel outlined in the review, specifically changes that will reduce fragmentation, strengthen leadership and accountability and improve equity of access and outcomes for all New Zealanders."

Clark says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a group of ministers that will drive the changes including Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare and himself.

“One immediate priority will be to lock in many of the positive changes made in recent months in response to Covid-19, such as the greater use of virtual consultations and e-prescribing and the renewed national focus on public health.

“An implementation team will also be set up to lead the detailed policy and design work. It will be administered by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Clark says decisions on individual recommendations will be taken to the Cabinet over coming months and into the next term of Parliament.