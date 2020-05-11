Govt to announce difficult decision whether or not to move to Level 2

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden is set to announce if and when the country will move to Alert Level 2 today.

A move to Level 2 would see a significant loosening of lockdown conditions, with businesses such as retail outlets, hairdressers, restaurants, bars, sports facilities and schools allowed to re-open with strong hygiene and distancing rules.

Gatherings of more than 100 people - both indoor and outdoor - will still be banned, but New Zealanders will also be allowed to travel around the country and visit friends and whanau.

Minister Kelvin Davis says tourism was the first industry to feel the effects of COVID-19 and it’ll probably be one of the last to emerge from its shadow.

Ngāi Tahu has closed all but one of its tourism businesses and reduced its workforce from 348 kaimahi to 39.

Davis says, “We know that people are really hurting so we know it’s important to move to Level 2 so that people can start moving around the country, start enjoying the amazing sites and experiences we have in Aotearoa.

“It’s going to be a very intense conversation in cabinet because we’ve got to make the best decision we can with the information we can available to us for the good of the country.”

The government has been under increasing pressure from the opposition, business and tourism groups to re-open the country.

However, Davis says it’s a big decision to make for the Government to move the country to Level 2, especially with the potential risk of COVID-19 cases to rise.

“We know that if we get it wrong and people go out and mix and mingle, there’s a huge possibility that we might see COVID-19 rear its head, he says.

“That’s the last thing we want as a country, as an economy as a tourism industry we don’t want to go bouncing back up the levels. So it’s going to be a very intense conversation today in cabinet because we’ve really got to make the best decision we can with the information available to us.”

The prime minister will announce the decision at 4pm today in her weekly cabinet press conference.