Govt announces extended wage subsidies and assistance keep kaimahi employed

Businesses that have experienced a 40% downturn will be eligible for the extended wage subsidy. This means an additional 40,000 employers will be able to receive the wage subsidy to aid their recovery.

In addition, the window to apply for the Small Businesses Loan Scheme has been extended. Employers will now have until 24 July to apply for these loans. Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains below.

“While many New Zealanders are now back at work and our economy is one of the most open in the world, there are businesses that will feel the impact of this global pandemic for longer,” Grant Robertson says.

“The tourism, retail and hospitality sectors will in particular be supported by the extended wage subsidy and cashflow support.”

Social Development minister Carmel Sepuloni says that that almost $11 billion has been paid in subsidies, helping 1.66 million workers.

“About 89% (of employers) said the wage subsidy will help them keep operating for the foreseeable future, while only 6% of those surveyed have indicated they are considering redundancies in the next few months,” Carmel Sepuloni says.

The wage subsidy and small business cashflow scheme are part of the extensive support the Government has made available for businesses, which includes: