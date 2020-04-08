Govt announces online learning space and te reo TV programmes

A new range of distance learning initiatives will be available for students and whānau next week before schools and kura return.

They include the new Ki te Ao Mārama online learning space; hard copy learning packs and educational te reo programmes on Māori Television, says Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis.

The initiatives will be especially helpful for families who do not have access to devices or the internet.

“We are committed to making learning from home accessible for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau in kōhanga reo, puna reo, kura tuatahi, and wharekura.”

Davis says the Ministry of Education is working with device suppliers and internet providers to source devices and internet connections for learners and whānau to support continued learning in their homes.

“Right now we’re prioritising ākonga at wharekura and kura tuarua engaged in NCEA subjects and will expand this to other students when more devices are available, he says.

“The Ministry of Education is working on having distance learning options available by next week, but we’re mindful things won’t be perfect on day one. This has been a significant undertaking by the Ministry at a challenging time.”

Online learning – Ki Te Ao Mārama

Ki Te Ao Mārama is a new online space that provides whānau with practical advice, guidance and resources to use with their tamariki. It’s also intended to support the learning plans prepared by teachers,” Davis says.

Two sites are provided, one in Te Reo and one in English. The sitee supports learners from kōhanga reo, through to senior secondary/wharekura.

There is a range of planning guides, activity templates, links to learning programmes and access to storybooks in te reo Māori and range of other helpful rauemi.

The online content is also included in the hard copy learning packs that will be sent to ākonga.

Māori Television

“We are working with Māori Television to provide educational te reo Māori programmes to support learning from home. This is designed, but not limited to, helping areas where whānau don’t have access to the internet or devices,” Davis says.

Programmes will be aligned to the curriculum and contain age-appropriate content that tamariki can do on their own, with their siblings or together as a whānau.

Programmes are for reo Māori learners of all ages, with a focus on those who are aged 0-18. Programming will be tailored to specific age groups of reo Māori learners throughout the day

Iwi Radio

“Iwi radio has a wide reach into Māori communities and we’re also exploring this as a platform to broadcast educational content to our learners,” Davis says.

Radio content will be linked with the other rauemi in Ki Te Ao Mārama on Kauwhata Reo.

Hard Copy Learning Packs

“We’re providing free learning packs with resources to support the lesson plans and activities provided by their kaiako to help tamariki learning at home in te reo Māori,” Kelvin Davis said.

The packs include te reo Māori resources to encourage te reo at home with whānau, such as planning templates, stationery, worksheets and learning activities.

There are sufficient packs available for learners in kōhanga reo, puna reo, kura and Māori immersion settings, and wharekura.

Learning packs are free and can be ordered online here. Packs can also be ordered through kura, wharekura or kōhanga reo. Packs will be couriered free of charge.