Govt expresses concern about China's Hong Kong security legislation

By Te Ao - Māori News

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the New Zealand government has reacted with concern at the introduction of legislation in China's National People's Congress relating to national security in Hong Kong.

In a media statement, Peters said, "It is important that any national security legislation is enacted in a way that respects the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and has their support."

“We have a strong interest in seeing confidence maintained in the ‘one country, two systems’ principle under which Hong Kong is assured of a high degree of autonomy.

“Legislating on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people and legislature would challenge that principle."

