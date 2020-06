The Government is investing $204.5 million through the Provincial Growth Fund to revitalise Northland rail and re-open the rail line to Ōtiria.

This follows decades of underinvestment that left the rail line connecting Auckland and Whangārei on the verge of closing.

Hundreds of tonnes of materials and at least 200 contractors and staff will be needed to undertake the upgrade work over the months ahead and KiwiRail will be using local Northland people and businesses wherever possible.