Gov't, Iwi partnership to build 200+ houses in Northland

The government will inject more than $55 million to tackle the housing crisis in Te Tai Tokerau, in a partnership it expects will build more than 200 new homes.

The partnership with Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau, a collective of Northland-based Māori housing service providers supported by iwi, hapū and ahu whenua trusts should see construction of the 'affordable rental homes' by June 30, 2025.

“The housing challenges we face in Te Taitokerau are significant. But this Government is taking action,” Associate Minister (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare said.

“We are working together with Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau to fund a prototype delivery model."

A first tranche of $30 million of the total $55 million budget will go to an initial 100 homes, with an additional $20 million set aside to prepare 110 additional sites with the services needed to build on.

“We are announcing a $55m package as part of the government’s commitment to all whānau having safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure across the whole housing continuum,” Henare said.

More than 102,000 people are considered either homeless or living in uninhabitable housing according to the latest data from Statistics New Zealand.

Māori are four times more likely to be homeless than Pākehā.

Opportunities that 'more widely contribute to the overall oranga (wellbeing) of whānau, hapū and iwi' would be the motivation for partnership going forward Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said.

“Together, Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau and this government will deliver a better housing future for Māori in the North, and I look forward to the benefits our partnership will deliver to our whānau across the rohe,” Henare said.