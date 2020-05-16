Govt partnering with Māori to provide more housing

The government is investing $40 million in a partnership with Māori aimed at providing more accommodation in response to a growing housing crisis, Associate Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Nanaia Mahuta says.

"We are partnering with Māori and iwi to respond to the growing housing crisis in the wake of Covid-19. Since the Covid-19 alert levels were put in place, we’ve needed to stay home to save lives. For many whānau the security that a home provides was simply lacking, with many sleeping rough, living in overcrowded accommodation or in insecure housing situations."

Minister Mahuta says the investment will deliver tailored housing outcomes for Māori in addition to the 8,000 extra homes funded in the budget.

“The funding will enable iwi and Māori housing providers to create solutions to the housing crisis beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know there are many iwi and Māori organisations ready and able to deliver housing solutions with some crown support. These initiatives will provide much-needed employment in regional areas and drive our economic recovery."

The additional funding will be used to accelerate the supply of quality housing stock for whānau through refurbishment. It will also support the delivery of more affordable housing options and support community-based housing projects, the minister says.

“Partnering with our people, applying Māori principles and solutions and drawing on the strengths of all the players across the system will provide us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing for Māori.”