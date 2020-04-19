Govt releases more details around Covid-19 Māori strategy - 4.30pm Newsbreak

* New Zealand now has 12 Covid-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health announced just hours ago that the death of a man in his 70s at home in Invercargill on Tuesday evening is now being confirmed as related to Covid-19. Our total number of cases has increased by 9, made up of 4 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable. All cases today are linked to confirmed cases. So, the newly combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,431. There are 18 people in hospital, with three people in ICU, two of whom are in a critical condition. There are now 912 reported cases of Covid-19 who have recovered - an increase of 45 on yesterday. The total number of Māori cases remains at 121 with no new cases to report. One of the new cases today is of Pacific Island descent which brings their total to 66.

* Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, says despite the relief package there are still some big challenges ahead. This week the government released more details around their Covid-19 Māori response strategy, which included a $55 million dollar relief package.

* Let's look again at the updated rules should the country move from Level 4. New Zealanders will be able to expand their bubbles but there will still be many restrictions which include: Sticking to existing bubbles but some expansion is allowed for example with caregivers. Businesses without a customer-facing function may open. While there will be more travel to work, there will be restricted movements to regions. Funerals and weddings will be limited to 10 people, with no meals or receptions. Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only, but attendance is purely voluntary.