Govt scraps consent process for low-risk building work

By Te Ao - Māori News

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work, such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports.  This will allow the construction sector to fire back up quicker on larger projects designed to provide jobs and assist the country's recovery from Covid-19.

The government is introducing new exemptions to the Building Act in a move that will save homeowners $18 million in consenting costs each year, though building work must still meet the building code, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa announced today.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories