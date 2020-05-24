Govt scraps consent process for low-risk building work

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work, such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports. This will allow the construction sector to fire back up quicker on larger projects designed to provide jobs and assist the country's recovery from Covid-19.

The government is introducing new exemptions to the Building Act in a move that will save homeowners $18 million in consenting costs each year, though building work must still meet the building code, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa announced today.