GPs at risk of burnout amid Covid-19 pressures

A record number of general practitioners are at risk of burnout, with a GP shortage and Covid-19 pressures driving them from the profession.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners 2020 Workforce survey shows almost half are thinking of leaving in the next 10 years.

The college will be discussing its concerns with Health Minister Andrew Little today.

Jason Tuhoe is the deputy chair of Te Akoranga a Māui, the Māori representative group of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. He works at Tokoroa Family Health as a GP. He talked to Te Ao Tapatahi this morning about the figures from the survey, and how alarming it was to see them given the difficulties that Covid-19 has shown.

"We've seen the physical, emotional and mental impact of Covid-19 and the response of the general practitioners in the communities," Tuhoe says.



He says that because there are so few Māori GPs, there are even more pressures on them.



"Of course there is a different expectation and I think we [Māori GPs] come into the profession knowing that but there is also a different desire as well and the desire is for our whānau to receive equitable care."