Graphic novels educate whānau about tīpuna unknown

Christchurch based Maui Studios wrote a series of graphic novels that depict the histories of ancestors from hapū around the country. They hope that rangatahi are able to relate to these depictions of their ancestors, for entertainment and enlightenment.

Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Egan says that their e-books have even informed people of ancestors they never knew they had.

"Some our whanau they had no idea that their tīpuna even existed and it wasn't until they saw our graphic novels that they were like, oh this is actually something interesting.

"It's about engaging those ones (rangatahi) so they can be excited about learning about their tīpuna and if they pick up so literacy skills then that’s a bonus and that's a plus.

“But it's about, I suppose, uplifting them to get them excited about who they are as Māori."

Egan and his team are sure to engage hapū and iwi when an idea for a new graphic novel rises to ensure they uphold the mana and integrity of that pūrākau.

"We like to go down to the source and sit down with the sources of those stories, and that often looks like sitting down with the kaumatua.

“Sometimes that's in the hospice with a cuppa tea," he says.

The graphic novels have been available for two years now, with printed versions and new stories coming hot off the press this year.