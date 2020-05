Great Barrier Island residents are concerned for the health and safety of their population as we move into Level 2.

Hope Munro (Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Wai ki Aotea) says his main concern is vulnerable whānau on the island, in particular, kaumātua, who fall within the high-risk threshold for COVID-19.

Munro says the community has been in discussions with the NZ Police to establish a checkpoint, however, some say it may not be necessary moving into Level 2.