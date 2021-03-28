'Greatest of all time' - Warriors make historic 21-point comeback to sink Raiders

The Warriors have thrown the record books out the window recording the greatest comeback in the club's 26-year history with a 34-31 win over the Raiders in Canberra on Saturday night.

Down 31-10, eight minutes into the second half, the Warriors scored 21 unanswered points to leave the injury-depleted Raiders a dejected side. (Watch the full highlights here.)

It was Warriors centre Adam Pompey that scored New Zealand's match-winning try with two minutes left on the clock, but it was captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who capped off a superb come from behind effort with a gigantic try-saving tackle on an airborne Raiders winger Jordan Rapana in the dying seconds of the game.

“Roger’s contribution in the second half was a good captain’s knock," Warriors coach Nathan Brown said post-match, pointing out that Tuivasa-Sheck had also saved a couple of tries in round one against the Titans.

“Saving tries is probably more important than scoring them because the people that save them it’s one less that you need to score.”

The coach was careful, however, to emphasise the "outstanding" effort from the whole team.

"I thought in the second period of the game, we had a lot people that did pretty well for us and obviously Roger’s one of them.”

Brown said he was taken aback by the first half drubbing the team took, going into the break 25-6 down.

“Most of our defence was not good at all. You know, they were rolling through us, falling through us,” he said.

“We’d actually had our best week of training this week since I’ve been at the club, so I didn’t see that coming.”

The coach, who now has two wins from three games this season, said his team's strong finish was helped by a slowing Canberra side.

“In the second half, there was obviously a lot of fatigue in the game and in particular for them when they were down in the troops.”

The Warriors are currently eighth on the NRL ladder and looking full of promise, although as many a loyal Warriors fan knows it is still early days.

“The other big lesson is if we get some things a bit more consistent and get it right we showed we’ve got a handy footie team there,” said Brown.

"For us to score 30 odd points in one half of footie goes to show we certainly have the makings of the team, if we get some other things right.”

Next week, the Warriors are away to the third-placed Sydney City Roosters who went down 26-16 to the Rabbitohs on Friday. Both teams will line up for next Sunday's game with two wins and a loss apiece.

Raiders 31 (Jack Wighton, Ryan Sutton, Sia Soliola, George Williams, Elliott Whitehead tries; Jarrod Croker 5 goals, George Williams field goal). Warriors 34 (Addin Fonua-Blake, Kodi Nikorima, Bayley Sironen, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey tries; Kodi Nikorima 5 goals). HT: 25-6