The Green Party announces ‘Daughter of the North’ as Te Tai Tokerau candidate

Green Party candidate for Te Tai Tokerau, Hūhana Lyndon (centre). Photo / File

The Green Party made a major announcement at Waitangi today, nominating Hūhana Lyndon as its candidate for Te Tai Tokerau, a move that pits her head-to-head with Labour's Kelvin Davis and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi of Te Pāti Māori.

Hūhana Lyndon (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Ngāpuhi) is the Raukura CEO of Ngātiwai Trust Board and is a ‘kanohi kite’ – a ‘seen face’ across many issues for the North. With a record of service that rivals almost anyone in Te Tai Tokerau, she has spent more than a decade involved with kaupapa Māori in Northland.

Lyndon says Te Tiriti o Waitangi is key in all aspects of her mahi, “Te Tiriti o Waitangi is important in the way I execute my mahi and I am here as a voice and to be seen.”

She also says her policies will be grassroots, something that is very close to her heart, “I will be looking to the well-being of our people. Certainly, homelessness, housing. Those things that are important on the ground.”

Green Party leadership were on hand to support the announcement.

“We are excited to be here at Waitangi to announce Hūhana Lyndon as our candidate for Te Tai Tokerau,” says Green Party Co-Leader Mārama Davidson. "Te Tai Tokerau whānau, hapū and iwi need strong representation in central government. Who better than someone hapū and iwi acknowledge as a leader?"

"Hūhana brings an immense wealth of knowledge of the North and we look forward to supporting her campaign,” adds Davidson.