In recent years, some have called for a public holiday to acknowledge the land wars, but the Greens believethe celebration of the Māori New Year should be the focus. Other parties' MPs have also weighed into the debate.
Green Party calls for Matariki to become public holiday
By Taroi Black
In recent years, some have called for a public holiday to acknowledge the land wars, but the Greens believethe celebration of the Māori New Year should be the focus. Other parties' MPs have also weighed into the debate.