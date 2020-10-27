Green Party optimistic as talks continue with Labour

The Greens are still optimistic as they finish their second hui with Jacinda Ardern's Labour party.

Co-leader Marama Davidson says there is more to creating a government than having a majority.

She believes there are real reasons Ardern should partner with the Greens, despite Labour's numerical advantage. Davidson believes the Green Party offers particular expertise in climate change and working with people on the ground.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said conversations had progressed well and it was her intention to wrap up talks by the end of this week.

Davidson is also not turning down the party taking a ministerial portfolio but says there would have to be more conversation.