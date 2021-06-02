Greens call for Matariki to be part of school curriculum

The Green Party is calling for an expansion of the school curriculum on Matariki, so a deeper understanding of how it relates to managing and harvesting food is explored.

This push comes at the start of the Matariki season, the final year before it is to become a public holiday on June 24, 2022.

A dawn karakia was conducted on the summit of Tangi Te Keo/Mount Victoria in Wellington this morning to mark the beginning of the season of Matariki and to launch the party's announcement.

Green Party education spokesman Teanau Tuiono says although his party welcomed Matariki being a holiday, more needs to be done.

"Today marks the beginning of Matariki and we are calling for ecological sustainability to be embedded in the curriculum.

Enriching understanding

"Matariki is an opportunity for us all to reflect on how we all connect and are a part of the environment and we can start that kōrero with our tamariki at all our schools."

"We want to go further faster to enrich the understanding of Māori culture, tradition, and knowledge in this country, particularly when it comes to Matariki, which is a time for renewal and reflection for Māori.

“The Green Party is calling for more support for whānau, kura and communities to strengthen their relationship to whenua, to kai, to indigenous food sovereignty.

"We support whānau, hapū and Māori communities to join together to; grow, farm, compost, bake, cook, make and eat kai.

"We want to facilitate the implementation of Matariki Ahunga Nui – Matariki provider of plentiful food – into our education curriculum.

"Matariki must become more than just a public holiday."