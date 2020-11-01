Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says she will continue to stand for Ihumātao

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has been a strong advocate for Ihumātao and today at the signing of the cooperation arrangement with the Labour Party said the agreement will not stop her from pushing for a resolution.

"As the agreement is clear on, which is why we celebrate all parts of the agreement, areas outside our ministerial portfolios continue to be areas we can speak on as Green Party co-leaders."

In the last term, the dispute over the land in South Auckland was one of the nation’s biggest talking points. However, New Zealand First was said to be the “handbrake” that stopped the progress of a settlement.

The Labour Māori caucus pushed their Maori manifesto during the lead up to elections and on Ihumātoa said, “We have worked hard with all parties at Ihumātao and are committed to finding a solution that works for all parties involved.” The Prime Minister, however, has remained a “no show” at the location near the airport.

Without the ‘handbrake” and with an advocate as a partner in government will there be movement on the contentious issue? Time will tell.

The Prime Minister will announce her cabinet tomorrow.