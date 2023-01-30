Greens co-leader rates community pulling together; unimpressed by mayor's lack of communications

Flood-battered Tāmaki Makaurau had a slight reprieve today but terrible weather is expected to return to the region, as well as Northland, later today.

Green Party co-leader and Manurewa resident Marama Davidson says she and her whānau were not directly affected by the weekend’s rainfall destruction but she sadly acknowledged the four people that lost their lives, their families and others who have been in the mayhem.

“This is a really tough time for Tāmaki Makaurau at the moment,” she says. “Here at Manurewa, I’ve been making sure that I’ve got a bit of a feel for what has happening in our communities, particularly here in South Auckland.”

Davidson has also chimed in on the debate over Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Calls have been made for his resignation following his seemingly late emergency response to the horrendous rainfall. Davidson says people she has talked to felt there was no reassuring, clear or timely communication.



The efforts to help Aucklanders needing support from the weather continues.

She says it’s a concern from many whānau that will be taken “very seriously”.

Although central and local government’s efforts have come through, it’s the Manu Tukutuku Centre in Randwick Park (South Auckland’s Civil Defence Centre) community members and whānau that have impressed Davidson the most.

'Everyone there helping'

“I’ve been down at the centre for the past few days. The biggest thing that I can see there is everyone there helping, all of the staff on the ground, all of the services. They just want to go out of their way to make sure whānau and people feel welcomed and we can give as much dignity, care and stress relief as we possibly can.”

“Know that a lot of people are working together really well to prioritise people’s care and safety.”

The supercity is in a state of emergency and will remain so until Thursday.

If whānau need help: