Greens' new clean energy plan aims to 'flick switch' off fossil fuels

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo/File

The Green Party wants to end the use of coal by 2030.

That's part of its Clean Energy Plan that aims to "flick the switch" on fossil fuels.

The initiative, which the party says is the 'first part of a transformational plan to ditch fossil fuels and replace them with clean energy', includes a plan to end coal use by 2030, cut the price of solar panels in half through household grants, upgrade state homes with solar panels and batteries, and support people into 'green jobs'.

The party would also introduce an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers.

Under the plan, the Greens intend creating a $250 million clean energy fund which the party says communities can draw from for local renewable energy projects.

The party will also simplify planning rules to make it easier to build wind turbines.

“Over decades, governments have failed to respond to the climate change challenge by supporting the use of dirty fossil fuels. Our window to act is shrinking and we must make meaningful changes now to secure our children’s future," says Green Party co-leader James Shaw.