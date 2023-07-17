Greens propose private land acquisition for treaty settlements, if reelected

Hoki Whenua Mai will see the government considering private land acquisition in treaty settlements, remove the 2008 historic treaty claim deadline, controversial perpetual leases, and amend the public works act to prevent government acquiring Māori land for things like public infrastructure and roads. Photo / NZME / Mark Mitchell

The Greens say they will reform the Treaty of Waitangi settlements process, by compelling the crown to consider acquiring private land as it comes up for sale, if reelected to government, in October.

The party's 'Hoki Whenua Mai' policy unveiled today would also end historic treaty claim deadlines and perpetual leases on Māori land, which allow tenants indefinite rights to renew rents like those at Tokomaru Bay, at rates generally below market value.

"The Aotearoa we know today has been built off of Māori land, much of which was wrongly taken through breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi over the last 183 years," Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said in a statement.

"Colonial land theft has caused severe disconnection and locked whānau in poverty, and this has fed ongoing inequities for Māori within the health, education, and justice systems."

"Returning land to tangata whenua is the right thing to do to begin to address these inequities."

If reelected as part of the next government in October, Davidson says the party will table legislation to create a commission of inquiry into land dispossession and investigate land taken through breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"We will remove the 2008 deadline to lodge new Treaty claims and reinstate the ability for the Waitangi Tribunal to make recommendations in relation to privately owned land, as that land comes on the property market." Davidson said.

“As Aotearoa approaches the 185-year anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the 50-year anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi Act, the time is now to reflect on next steps to ensure the promise of Te Tiriti is honoured and wrongs are put right."

Hoki Whenua Mai will also amend the Public Works Act to prevent whenua Māori being taken in future for government initiatives.

“Evidence tells us that when Indigenous Peoples have control over their land, it boosts biodiversity." Green Party Māori Development Spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono added.

Over Queen's Birthday Weekend last year, a group gathered at Tokomaru Bay protesting perpetual leases. The day began with a pōwhiri at Tuatini Marae, then moved to one of the landblocks next to State Highway 35. Photo / Paul Rickard / Gisborne Herald via LDR

"The Green Party’s Hoki Whenua Mai policy will not only begin to address the impacts of land loss and colonisation in Aotearoa, it will support whānau and papatūānuku to thrive."

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has previously dismissed private land acquisition other than in exceptional cases as off the table.

"I don't ever see a time where we would pass a law that says the Waitangi Tribunal can make orders in relation to privately owned land," he said.

"That would be a hornets' nest that no-ones going to bite off."

'Now is the time to reflect on next steps to ensure the promise of Te Tiriti is honoured and wrongs are put right.' Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said Monday. Photo / RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Little said in 2019 returning private land was basically too cost prohibitive even for government coffers.

"The truth is there is a lot of confiscated land and to return that land it would be a massive cost to do so. I think it is just accepted that it is not practical to do so."

Davidson accepted any such moves would require more Māori MPs being elected to parliament who back the Greens policy.

"With more Māori Green MPs in government we can ensure policies like Hoki Whenua Mai are upheld." she said.

"27% of all children in Aotearoa whakapapa Māori, the time is now to break the intergenerational harm caused by land theft,” says Marama Davidson.

Hoki Whenua Mai