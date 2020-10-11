Greens to push for Living Wage for artists

A living wage for artists is one of the leading arts and culture policy items announced by the Green Party today.

The living wage will be available for artists involved in publicly-funded creative projects, Green Party co-leader James Shaw, who was at the Raglan Creative Market today, said in a statement.

The Greens' arts policy also includes a commitment to work with councils, iwi and local groups to ensure there are accessible venues across Aotearoa for people to enjoy all forms of art in their local community.

“We know that all over Aotearoa artists are working without the certainty of a stable income, and many don’t even know if there will be a suitable venue to showcase what they have achieved. A significant reason for this is the fact that previous governments have starved the sector of necessary funding. That, coupled with the impact of Covid-19 on paying audiences, has left too many of our most talented people facing an uncertain future," Shaw said.

“As part of the next government, and in partnership with Labour, we will push to make sure artists and creatives all over Aotearoa are supported to succeed. This means making sure artists and creatives earn enough to live on, as well as funding artists properly and supporting the local venues that are critical for musicians and creatives trying to build an audience.

“Our plan for a guaranteed minimum income will also provide much needed help so struggling artists can cover their basic expenses.”

As well as also funding arts, culture, and creativity in schools, Shaw said the party would push to make sure creativity is recognised in future Wellbeing Budgets and the Treasury’s Living Standards Framework so that it influences policy-making across government.