Greens release initial candidate list for October election

First-term list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere is one of the big winners in the Green Party's initial candidate list ahead of this year's election.

The Party's rainbow Issues spokesperson has risen to fourth on the initial list today, up from ninth place the Gisborne-based MP was at the 2020 election.

Kerekere is one of four Māori in the top 10 alongside co-leader Mārama Davidson (1), Teanau Tuiono (6) and new candidate Hūhana Lyndon (8th).

Dareen Tana (13), Kahurangi Carter (14), and Benjamin Doyle (16) also feature in the top 20.

Davidson said she is proud of the candidates selected, which does not include Wellington Central candidate Tamatha Paul, who appears to not be on the list.

“The more MPs we get elected, the stronger our voice will be, and the more we can do to protect the climate, restore nature, and build an Aotearoa that works for everyone."

“The Green Party is a Te Tiriti-based political party and I’m proud to see this reflected so clearly in our initial list. Such a strong Māori voice will help us to make sure that the next government does more to uphold the Crown’s promise to guarantee tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua over their whenua, kainga and taonga katoa.”

The Green Party traditionally releases an initial list of candidates ahead of the election, which will now be subject to a membership vote to determine the final list of candidates at the election in October.

“With more Green MPs, we can set the direction of the next government and take faster climate action, protect nature, and rebalance wealth so everyone has what they need to provide for their family,” Greens co-leader James Shaw says.

“Since we first entered government five years ago, the Green Party has delivered change for people and the planet. I am proud of everything our MPs have achieved, but we all know the pace of change has been too slow.

“Now more than ever, Aotearoa needs a government that will take bold action to build a cleaner, fairer climate-friendly future where everyone can afford a warm home and food on the table.

“2023 will be one of the most consequential elections we have had in Aotearoa for decades. I am confident that with such a diverse, experienced group of Green Party candidates Aotearoa will elect the most progressive, climate-focused government we have ever had,” Shaw says.

Davidson welcomes the "fresh voices" to the list, many of whom she says have worked for the party in Parliament in recent years.

“2023 will be the best chance we ever had to elect a government that takes the necessary action to build a climate-friendly Aotearoa that works for everyone - and our initial list shows how strong the Green Party will be,” Davidson says.

The Green Party’s initial list for the 2023 election is (top to bottom): Marama Davidson, James Shaw, Chlöe Swarbrick, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Julie Anne Genter, Teanau Tuiono, Ricardo Menéndez March, Hūhana Lyndon, Golriz Ghahraman, Lan Pham, Steve Abel, Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, Darleen Tana, Kahurangi Carter, Lawrence Xu-Nan, Benjamin Doyle, Francisco Hernandez, Scott Willis, Stephanie Rodgers, Suveen Sanis Walgampola, Gina Dao-McLay, Celia Wade-Brown, Reina Tuai Penney, Mike Davidson, David Kennedy, Nick Ratcliffe, Rochelle Francis, Sapna Samant, Dr Alec McNeil, Richard Wesley, Neelu Jennings, Kair Lippiatt.

