Greens trading Māori economic future for votes - Māori climate commissioner

Policies in a review of the ETS being advocated by Climate Minister James Shaw would undermine whenua Māori economic prospects, Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata says. Photo / Māori Climate Commission

Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata has slammed the Greens for the government's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) review, accusing them of running roughshod over Māori economic rights, in an attempt to get votes.

The commissioner expressed concerns about the forthcoming release of the ETS review, which she says underwent a secretive development process, with limited involvement from Māori stakeholders.

“Māori have the most at stake in this review as the proposals directly impact the future of whenua Māori,” Commissioner Awatere Huata said.

“Despite the best efforts of Māori to engage fully and openly in the process, we have been denied our rightful place at the table.”

An urgent bid by Māori forestry interests to delay the release of the government discussion document on reforming the carbon market was rejected by the High Court last week, and Climate Change Minister James Shaw says he's ploughing ahead.

( under Treadty settlmentsAt stake are reforms the Māori trade group representing forestry interests, Te Taumata says could cost Māori upwards of $10 billion.

Currently, foresters receive a carbon unit for each tonne of carbon dioxide sequestered by their trees, which emitters buy to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

In April a Climate Commission report attacked the fact the ETS allows unlimited forestry units because it means Māori could keep planting whenua and selling credits to businesses, meaning the government wouldn't reach its carbon zero 2050 climate goals.

The issue is, having often returned windy, infertile land to Māori (under Treaty settlements), which is mostly suited for pine trees because little else will grow there, the government, under recommendation from the Climate Change Commission, reportedly wants to drop what's seen as the only profitable venture for much of this whenua.

Climate Minister James Shaw is reportedly ploughing ahead with a review document proposing reforms to the emissions trading scheme (ETS). Photo / NZME

Huata reiterates that the policies allegedly being advocated in the review would undermine the economic prospects of whenua Māori.

"We will see a series of policy proposals that dash the hopes for economic freedom for iwi Māori, and cost the Māori economy billions of dollars in future earnings," Awatere Huata said.

"They attempt to assert extraordinary levels of control over the freedom of Māori landowners to determine how best to use their whenua,” the commissioner said.

Māori own some 48 per cent of commercially planted forests, a ratio expected to increase with future treaty settlements.

Awatere Huata says Māori interests were systematically sidelined throughout the process.

"The has been an appalling example of a failure to meet – or even understand – the obligations of partnership under Te Tiriti," she said.

'Anti-Māori' review

“Whichever way you add this up, at every stage of this process and through every long-term impact and abuse these proposals will create, the ETS review is anti-Māori." she said.

"It should be consigned straight to the dustbin of history with every other misguided, racist and colonialist policy.”