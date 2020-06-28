Greens unveil plan for guaranteed minimum income

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / File

The Green Party has unveiled a poverty action plan today, which includes a guaranteed minimum income funded by a wealth tax.

The party says the scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least $325 a week. People with kids or disability will receive extra support, the Greens say.

"Today, the Green Party is announcing a plan to ensure everyone has enough to put food on the table and a roof over their head," says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“For the past thirty years, Aotearoa’s social safety net has trapped people in poverty, by keeping support payments too low and creating complex barriers to getting support.

“This means people who are out of work, students, single parents, and those with health conditions and disabilities are often under financial stress with few options to improve their lives – especially as housing costs continue to increase.

“Our guaranteed minimum income will mean when people ask for help, they get it. It will replace the dehumanising and unliveable social safety net we currently have, which we know does not allow people to live good lives.

To fund the overhaul, the Green Party is proposing a 1% levy on wealth over $1 million, with those with wealth over $2 million to pay 2%.

The party is also proposing two new high-income tax brackets for the highest earners.

"It’s about ensuring those who have done well under our current system pay it forward and share that success with people who are struggling.

“This plan creates a fairer Aotearoa, and moves all of us forward together," says Davidson.