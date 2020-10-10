Greens want to cut waiting times, appoint Minister for Mental Health

Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick at Rātana Pa in 2018. Photo credit/ Chloe Swarbrick, Facebook.

People with acute or severe mental health concerns are to receive attention within three hours, under Green Party mental health plans if they are returned to coalition government after the election.

Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said in a statement on World Mental Health Day that the party is committed to reducing the waiting times people in mental distress experience before receiving assistance.

“When people have a severe mental health condition they need free, quick, quality treatment. We should do everything in our power to stop people getting to crisis point, but there will always be some people who have unpredictable and challenging experiences and our healthcare system should be there for them.

“More than 20 percent of people who need mental health treatment are forced to wait more than three weeks for it, and that’s putting lives at risk."

Swarbrick said last year more than 10,000 people found themselves in this position.

“We will push DHBs to ensure everyone with acute or severe mental health needs receives attention within three hours, and no one who needs treatment has to wait anywhere near three weeks."

In government with Labour, Swarbrick said the Greens had made mental health services more accessible for thousands of young people through the Piki programme, but the country needed to go further.

One initiative the party considers will assist this happen is the appointment of a Minister for Mental Health.

“What is clear is that mental health shouldn’t be treated as a subset of the health portfolio. Mental health is on the increase, particularly during the era of Covid-19. We must dedicate a minister to ensuring that the mental health crisis in New Zealand is addressed.”

The Green Party’s other mental health policy priorities are: