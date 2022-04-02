Grieving parents urge government to invest more to prevent meningitis

"We're playing Russian roulette with our children" - that's the warning from grief-stricken parents as the Meningitis Foundation renews calls challenging the government to protect all 16-year-olds from the killer disease.

Chloe Boniface is described as smart, and fun, with the world ahead of her, her mother, Tarsh, says. "She drew people to her and she had such amazing ambition." Chloe was a student at university when she fell ill with flu-like systems. She called her mum for advice and like a good parent to a young adult setting out to change the world mum Tarsh told her daughter "take some Panadol, have some sleep, keep your fluids up."

Tarsh says, "unfortunately that was the last time I spoke to her. So she passed away during the night from meningitis."

Describing that horrific phone call, Tarsh says the pain is unimaginable.

"To get that call from the police to let you know that your child has passed away, I couldn't wish it on anybody. it devastates your world. And then to find out, you know, when they were telling me, I was thinking, oh my gosh, has she been drugged or has she been abused?"

Tarsh never imagined that her girl, full of potential and promise would be taken by meningitis. And sChloe's family has never been the same.

Never giving up

Gerard and Claire Rushton lost their daughter Courtney to the disease in 2014. The couple who have since dedicated their lives to ensuring the voices of the many children who have lost their lives to meningitis are heard. Gerard says "It's not about our loss, it's about protecting our young people, it's about protecting our future."

They are the faces of parents and loved ones who want changes to happen and the government to step in, and they represent over six thousand signatories affected by meningitis.

A call to action

The petition urges the government to expand access to meningococcal vaccines and the provision of a free vaccine for all preventable forms of meningococcal disease to all students before they leave school to work, study or pursue other activities.

It affects 120 people every year and about 10% of those people die., The deterioration can happen within hours, and for those who do survive, many continue to suffer devastating long-term disability and impairment that affect them, physically, socially, and financially

Māori and Pasifika children are four to five times more likely to contract the disease than Pākehā.

Some rangatahi aged 13 -25 have access to a free vaccine but it doesn't cover the B strain. A deadly strain of meningococcal that tore through the country, between 1991 and 2007, predominantly affected under-one-year-old Māori and Pacific infants and children aged 1–4 years.

Claire Rushton says the answer is vaccination: "We thought our daughter received all the vaccines she needed... we thought she was protected but that isn't the case and many parents we speak to think the same as what we did."

"New Zealand is behind. Australia do it, the UK do it, we have to start to look after our young people, she said

Political will

Dr. Shane Reti says he believes there is the political will to do the work that needs to be done "This is well received by the community. It's an important piece of work that's been on the agenda for a long period of time. It needs to move off the whiteboard, into people's arms, that's what we're looking to do."

"I sense a will across the House to progress this but it will need to go through due process," he said.

This isn't the first time meningitis vaccinations have been on the discussion table and Reti says it's time it was addressed,

With the petition now received, it's in the hands of Parliament to get vaccines into the arms of New Zealand's future leaders