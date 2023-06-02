Groundbreaking performance from Autaia with 400-strong cast

Prepare to be enthralled as Auckland secondary students and their kaiako push the boundaries of the live stage, with Autaia, a groundbreaking secondary school event that combines modern theatre with traditional Māori performing arts.

Next Friday, more than 400 students from six Tāmaki Makaurau schools will be sharing their life experiences through the Autaia stage performances at the Aotea Centre.

Artistic creator Kura Te Ua (Te Rarawa, Te Aupouri, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Te Whakatōhea, Tūhoe) says the difference between this year and the past two years "is that we’re seeing now in the schools that they’re student-led, they’re kura-led. We’re seeing the kaiako develop in their confidence to know how to create the work from beginning to end whereas we were creating all of them from beginning to end.”

Kapa haka and haka theatre performer Kura Te Ua is at the helm of Autaia and she says their theme was inspired by a whakatauki from Māori astronomer, Rereata Makiha.

“It talks about how no matter how big or small your dreams, don’t be held back by the fear of what it looks like so it’s feel the fear and do it anyway and they have their own interpretations, their own stories that weave through that are underpinned by that particular whakatauki,” Te Ua says.

'A really strong foundation'

Supported by Auckland Live and Hawaiki Tū, Autaia also offers students a unique opportunity to gain NCEA credits through artistic expression.

“Te Matatini and kapa haka form a really strong foundation and it forms a really strong basis on which we can centre and anchor ourselves in Te Ao Māori but it’s really important. As a rangatahi growing up, I always wondered where that place was for me.”

“This is the Autaia or this is those versions of the expressions for rangatahi now and it’s of this time, it’s here for them and we owe it to them.”

Nikau Balme, the son of actor and director Katie Wolfe is the theatre director for Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, and he’s no stranger to the theatrical world.

Five regions next year

“I have full confidence in my team. We’re gonna get the job done and we’re gonna put a great show on for everyone next week,” Balme says.

But asked whether he preferred Te Matatini or haka theatre, he says, “Who says you only have to choose one? That’s my way of seeing it.

"You’ll see me on the Matatini stage and probably if my mum has anything to say about it, I’ll also be in the haka theatre stage so keep an eye out for me there.”

Autaia intends to expand its invitation to take part in the event next year, with registrations going out to five regions from September.

Tickets for the show next Friday, June 9 are available on the Auckland Live website here.