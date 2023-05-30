Groundswell support for Māori governance in water sector - Engineer

A Māori engineer says he's comforted by how receptive water sector leaders are to integrating co-governance.

Troy Brockbank, a board member of Water New Zealand says at last week's Stormwater Conference in Tāmaki Makaurau, attendees generally showed support for Māori involvement.

“Throughout the conference, there was a very strong need and want from those in attendance around te mana to te wai, making sure we value mātauranga Māori in the stormwater space and water space" Brockbank told Waatea.

The government's three waters strategy, initially developed under former local government minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently undergoing reform by new local government minister Kieran McAnulty.

The original plan was to consolidate water assets from councils across the country to four water management bodies with equal representation of council and Māori.

McAnulty has emphasized the inclusion of a co-governance component as a means of honoring the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, although the National Party has pledged to rollback any such reforms.

Attendees extended beyond the heat of the 'co-governance' term according to Brockbank, and into how water should be managed in Aotearoa.

"Talking around how co-governance shouldn’t be co-governance but really should be good governance based on Te Tiriti”

Brockbank says while Māori voices are critical in decision-making, a greater emphasis on employing mana whenua within councils and water entities shouldn't be disregarded if water reforms are to give true effect to te mana o te wai.