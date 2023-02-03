Gull, Ngāi Te Rangi offer discount fuel for iwi beneficiaries

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi is providing discounted fuel to its registered iwi beneficiaries through its partnership with Gull NZ.

It’s a short-term trial aimed at helping whānau cope with the rising cost of living.

Deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam says 1,500 vouchers will be distributed for a 10% discount on fuel at the (manned) Gull Service Station in Hewletts Road, Tauranga.

“We are trialling one station at the moment but will endeavour to make this available throughout New Zealand,” she said.

The rūnanga is part of a limited partnership entity that bought 6.26% of Gull’s owner company in November last year. Gull NZ developed its reputation as a cut-price, independent fuel retailer with DIY forecourt systems and regular Discount Days, where it slashes prices often by more than 20c/litre.

Now Ngāi Te Rangi is cashing in on its investment.

Registered iwi beneficiaries can pick up their ID card and three months’ worth of vouchers at the rūnanga offices in Tauranga.